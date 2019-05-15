World champion skater Jenna to mentor Burnley students facing exam pressure

World Champion inline skater Jenna Downing glided into a Burnley school as she will be acting as a mentor for year 10 girls to help them prepare for next year's GCSE's.

Jenna, who will be helping pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College, is a 10 times British champion and is working with the Youth Sport Trust as part of their ‘Get Exam Fit’ programme.

Get Exam Fit is a package of support which helps students to build their confidence, manage their physical and emotional wellbeing and achieve their potential in school examinations.

“It’s about confidence building, working as a team and challenging yourself," said Jenna. "It's getting the students to think about the outside influences which can affect them and how they can deal with it."

Jenna has been competing since she was eight and she turned professional at 12 which made her the youngest ever skater in the world to turn pro.

Describing her as an inspiration PE teacher John Kelly said: "Jenna had won all her British championships by the time she was 21 so she knows how to deal with pressure at the highest level.

"The students can learn a lot from Jenna."