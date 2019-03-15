World Book Day: author helps Burnley academy celebrate in style

A visit from a very special author and TV writer has helped a Burnley primary academy celebrate World Book Day in style, with the pupils taking part in a range of inspirational assemblies and workshops.

Welcoming author, kid's stand-up comic, and writer of BBC TV's Chuckle-Vision Ian Billings for the festive day, Casterton Primary Academy kick-started their reading celebrations with some panache.

Ian took the time to speak to students about his books - including Sam Hawkins, Private Detective; Chocolate Meltdown; and Born to Giggle - before leading a fun-packed assembly and a number of workshops before signing books for some of the pupils.

“I loved the author's visit as he was very funny and he has inspired me to read a range of different types of books," said 10-year-old Hamza. "He also read a few of his own poems that were mind-blowing. It was interesting to know that he had written lots of types of books including parodies.

"I can see that his books would lighten up my mood," Hamza added. "He may be the best author ever!”

Mrs Northey, the academy’s Reading Coordinator, said: “All of the staff and pupils loved Ian and his tales. Hopefully his visit will have inspired some creative writers of the future.”

Following up Ian's visit with a now-traditional fancy dress day to mark World Book Day, Casterton's staff and students all took to the task with aplomb, dressing up as their favourite characters from a wide range of books.

Part of the Pendle Education Trust - which was established in 2013, which is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted, and which currently educates over 1,900 children - Casterton's website can be found at www.castertonprimaryacademy.co.uk.