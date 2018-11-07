Work to begin again on Burnley's Crow Wood hotel after 14 month delay

A huge hotel and corporate venue, which could create up to 70 new jobs, is likely to open next year now that a legal wrangle which delayed construction has been settled.

The hotel, at Burnley’s award-winning Crow Wood Leisure complex, has been sitting half-completed for the last 14 months due to a dispute between the former land owners and Crow Wood managing director Andrew Brown.

How the completed hotel would look

However, the dispute has been settled this week out of court and building work on the 77-bedroom hotel can now re-start.

The hotel will include a 400-person banqueting hall for weddings and corporate events, an Italian restaurant, lobby bar and six suites overlooking Pendle Hill.

A relieved Mr Brown said: “I am delighted that we can now get on with completing the hotel which will be a major boost to the local economy.

“It has been a frustrating period with the dispute centering on an overage clause dating from when we bought the land in December 2000, relating to future use of the land.

“We basically had to pursue a High Court Case, but ultimately negotiated an out of court settlement.

“We can now proceed with what will be the final piece of the jigsaw of Crow Wood, our leisure, hotel, banqueting and spa village.”

Mr Brown revealed the hotel will cater for visitors to the Woodland Spa, business travellers, as well as becoming a wedding and corporate venue.

Exciting plans are also being developed to improve the 40 acres of woodland surrounding the hotel, which will include the creation of an artificial lake, the planting of an arboretum and restoring the former bridleway paths in the area for the benefit of Crow Wood hotel and leisure customers.

Mr Brown added: “We will very much have the environment in mind, which has always been key to everything we do here. There are already a lot of mature trees on the site and habitat wetlands.

“The hotel should create around 70 new jobs for the area and will be the latest in a number of high profile positive developments for our borough.”

Work will now start on the roof and cladding for the hotel, which is expected to continue until April before the electrical and mechanical work can be done inside.

It is hoped the whole project will be completed by the end of next year.