Work for houses begins on former Burnley schools sites

Work has begun on the site of two former schools and surrounding fields which will house up to 250 new ‘aspirational’ homes.

Burnley Borough Council gave the green light in June to build the houses and associated infrastrucure off Kiddrow Lane, the site of the former Habergham High School and Ivy Bank High School.

Building materials are in place

The new homes will all be detached (67%) and semi-detached (33%) of three and four bedrooms.

The owners of the land, Lancashire County Council, voted to sell the land to a developer last year.

A Burnley Council report stated that the McDermott Homes development “would assist in providing a greater amount of aspirational housing which is a key objective for Burnley as a whole.”

The news came as a blow to residents who had complained that the plan would lead to the loss of the green space regularly used by dog walkers and children playing.

Objectors also believe the new homes will result in around 620 more cars on already gridlocked roads.

In a bid to offset the loss of potential playing fields, the council has asked the developer to provide £87,699 and £115,000 for drainage improvements to nearby playing fields at Lockyer Avenue and Burnley High School respectively.

The two derelict schools, which have stood empty for more than 10 years, will be demolished, with the former playing fields and woodland.

The applicant has said the development would be separated by a new area of public open space and a new road access would be created to provide access to the site from Kiddrow Lane and Scott Street.