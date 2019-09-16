Work begins on multi-million pound housing project in South West Burnley

Construction has begun on a £3m. affordable homes project that will bring much needed bungalows to the South West Burnley community.

Built by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, funding from Homes England has been secured by Calico Homes to help complete the 12-month project of 24 bungalows, each complete with a garden and driveway and boasting views of Pendle Hill.

Lesley Burrows, chairman of The Calico Group Board, was on site at Florence Avenue to officially break ground with this development particularly close to her heart, having lived in Florence Avenue with her mother, two sisters and brother in a Calico home until she was 21 years old.

Lesley said: “Growing up in this very community, I’ve seen first-hand how much local pride residents have in this area.

"It’s fantastic that The Calico Group are investing in this and bringing the site back to life again. I think that these high quality homes will also provide an aspirational element to the community.

“These bungalows mean that those residents who are already living nearby don’t have to leave the area that they know and love to find alternative homes if their needs change. To see a blend of generations from all ages and backgrounds living in the same neighbourhood is wonderful.”

Lisa Bell, development manager at Calico Homes, said: “Calico has worked closely with Burnley Borough Council and Homes England to deliver much-needed regeneration to this area of land.

"We have listened to our customers as there is a shortage of this type of accommodation in the area so we are hopeful this development will be welcomed by the local community.”

James Macaree, assistant director at Ring Stones, said: “This is a great project that will provide affordable housing in this popular area. The local community centre at Valley Street already provides opportunities for people to get involved in lots of joint projects and meet their neighbours, so it will be great to potentially see some new faces around and strengthen the community even further.”