Women's world prayer service to be held in Burnley

The annual Women’s World Day of Prayer will be celebrated with a service in Burnley on Friday.



Although it is now known simply as the World Day of Prayer, it is still prepared by women and organised by women.

The same service takes place over a 24 hour period throughout the world.

The service this year has been prepared by the women of Slovenia, and has the theme ‘Come - everything is ready’.

In Burnley, this will take place at Sion Baptist Church, Church Street, at 1-45pm.

Linda Sawley, secretary, said: “The service lasts for an hour, allowing parents or grandparents to collect children from school.

“Two students from Blessed Trinity RC Community College will be taking part, and the Mayoress will be in attendance.

“Refreshments will be available afterwards and everyone is welcome.”