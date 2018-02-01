Woman taken to hospital with hand and leg injuries after dog attack

Police are making inquiries after a woman had to be treated in hospital when she was bitten by a dog.

The incident happened on fields close to the Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club in Holden Road, Burnley, just before 9pm on Sunday.

The woman was walking her dog on a lead when a man entered the field whose dog was not on a lead.

The two animals began fighting and the woman was bitten by the man's dog on her hand and leg.

After seeking treatment for her injuries the victim was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Both parties reported the incident to the police and on Monday morning the man went to the police station and formally identified himself as being involved in the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Inquiries into the incident are continuing at this stage."