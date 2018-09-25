Woman rescued from Pendle Hill after fall

A woman had to be rescued from Pendle Hill on Monday after falling and breaking her nose.

Volunteers from the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team were called out to assist the woman who had been out walking with her son.

A spokesman for the team said: “We deployed from our Burnley Base in our Mob3 vehicle and our specialist Polaris 4 seater buggy. Two team members progressed to the trig point where the lady and her son were near.

“After an initial assessment it was clear the lady had a nasty cut and a broken nose. We continued our surveys and after reassurance, we took her down to meet with an ambulance crew.

“We’d like to thank the walkers who helped the lady today to keep her warm and comfortable prior to our arrival – great spirit.”