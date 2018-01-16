Woman involved in car accident searching for mystery guardian angel

A Burnley woman who received a helping hand from an anonymous good Samaritan after being involved in a car accident late last year is launching an appeal to try and identify her mystery carer.

After being involved in a traffic accident on Colne Road in Burnley on December 17th in 2017, Jennifer Fox (69) received assistance from a friendly stranger, who stayed with her until paramedics arrived at the scene.

Unable to move her neck to catch a glimpse of her unidentified guardian angel, Jennifer, who was driving a silver Toyota Auris at the time of the incident, only caught her first name - Sylvia - but now wants to reach out to see if she can get in touch once again to express her gratitude more thoroughly.

"I'd love to say thank you, she was so caring," said Jennifer. "If I could get her number to give her a ring, I'd be very grateful."

If you are Jennifer's mystery helper, please get in touch with the Burnley Express on 01282 478 160.