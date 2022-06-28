Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) were called to reports a woman had fallen from height in Burnley on Monday evening (June 27).
North West Ambulance Service and the Hazardous Area Response Team also attended to help the woman – who had fallen approximately 20ft.
LFRS deployed a drone to assist with the rescue operation as paramedics helped to stabilize the woman on the riverbank.
Pictures taken by the drone show crews placed her on a stretcher before lifting her to ground level using an aerial ladder platform.
She was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.