Woman falls 20ft onto riverbank in Burnley prompting multi-agency rescue operation

A woman was hospitalised after falling 20ft onto a riverbank in Burnley.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 7:17 pm

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) were called to reports a woman had fallen from height in Burnley on Monday evening (June 27).

North West Ambulance Service and the Hazardous Area Response Team also attended to help the woman – who had fallen approximately 20ft.

LFRS deployed a drone to assist with the rescue operation as paramedics helped to stabilize the woman on the riverbank.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Read More

Read More
Operation Vanquish: Over 1,200 offences found and around £12,000 worth of fines ...

Pictures taken by the drone show crews placed her on a stretcher before lifting her to ground level using an aerial ladder platform.

She was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

LFRS and NWAS have been approached for more information about the incident.

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched after a woman fell 20ft onto a riverbank in Burnley (Credit: LFRS Drone)
Crews placed the woman on a stretcher before lifting her to ground level using an aerial ladder platform (Credit: LFRS Drone)
Burnley