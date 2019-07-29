Woman dies in M65 bridge tragedy

A woman has died following an incident on the M65 this morning.

Police were called at shortly after 9-30am to reports of a concern for safety of a woman on a bridge between junctions eight and nine westbound of the M65.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been notified and her death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the woman and her family at this extremely sad time."

Closure were in place between junctions eight and nine westbound for around three-and-a-half-hours and the road re-opened at around 1pm.