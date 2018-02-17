Woman blames menopause after stealing charity box from bank, court told

A middle-aged customer, who pinched a charity box containing £24 from her own bank, put it down to the menopause, a court heard.

Cleaner Julie King walked out of Lloyds TSB in Barnoldswick with the tin, which contained cash collected for Mental Health UK.

A staff member locking up noticed it was missing, checked back through the bank's CCTV and was able to identity her straight away.

Prosecutor Charlotte Crane said: "He was able to put a name to the face."

Burnley Magistrates' Court was told King (46) had no previous convictions, but was given a conditional caution for stealing from her employer between November 2016 and January 2017.

Stuart Kaufman, defending, said: "She is contrite. Having taken the box, she said she immediately wanted to put it back, but was afraid to do so because she would get caught."

The solicitor continued: "She went subsequently to see the doctor. She is medicated. She takes diazepam, methadone and tryptoline. "

Mr Kaufman went on: "Sometimes she feels a bit out of sorts, but in addition she may have had the onset of the menopause, which might be affecting the way she thinks.

"That's what her doctor says."

The defendant, of Arthur Street, Barnoldswick, admitted theft on Wednesday, December 27th.

She was given a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £24 compensation to the charity, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Deputy District Judge Nalla Lawrence told King he bore in mind she had no previous convictions, but had a caution for "a very serious offence."