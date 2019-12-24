Winter wonderland attended by thousands of Burnley families

Christmas officially arrived in Burnley at the popular Burnley College Winter Wonderland event.

Thousands of families attended the annual event at Burnley College transformed into a winter wonderland.

Winter Wonderland fun by Burnley College (photo by Richard Tymon)

The landmark date’s sixth year saw a myriad of fun, seasonal attractions for young and old, ncluding an ice rink, virtual reality, face painting, fairground rides, stalls offering gifts, food and drink, and more.

Father Christmas himself even travelled from the North Pole, bringing his elves and grotto, to find out what the town's children would really like for Christmas. And Santa was joined by a host of storybook and film characters, including Olaf and The Grinch.

Children were invited to get creative and join in with Christmas crafts, including painting festive. decorations and making their own wooden reindeer.

There was also an interactive storytelling of The Lion King and sell-out performances of the college’s annual festive production ‘The Grinch’, performed by a talented cast of advanced level performing arts students.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Every year Winter Wonderland is a chance for the community to enjoy a special day at Burnley College.

" It's a highlight of the calendar looked forward to by staff, students, traders and visitors alike.

“We look forward to welcoming families every year to celebrate this special season with us as a college family and are proud to be at the very heart of the community in Burnley.

“Our sixth annual Winter Wonderland was a huge success and a very special day, thanks to our stall holders, staff and visitors who came along to mark the start of the festive season with us.”

