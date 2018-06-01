Winners announced of Painting Padiham competition

The winners of the hugely successful Painting Padiham competition have been announced.

First prize went to Pam Potter with her canvas 'Calder de Lune.'

Geoff Butterworth's second placed painting 'Putting the World to Rights'

Judges felt that her painting encompassed the spirit of the day and the panel loved Pam's artistic interpretation of quite a mundane view.

Second prize went to Geoff Butterworth with his painting of a typical Padiham scene called 'Putting the World to Rights'.

The judges were highly impressed by Geoff's skill in producing such an accomplished piece in one day.

This year's third prize winner was Ian Norris for his charcoal drawing of an interior at Gawthorpe Hall.

Emma Hopkinson's 'One for Sorrow' won the People's Choice award

The judges loved the confidence and vitality of the piece.

The People's Choice Award went to Emma Hopkinson for her painting 'One For Sorrow,' an image of a magpie at the town's war memorial.

The public were asked to vote and Emma won by a huge margin.

The competition was organised by Heather Shenton, owner of The Picture House in Padiham and all the paintings will be on display there until Saturday, June 16th.

Over 55 artists, both professional and amateur, took part in the event which attracted dozens of visitors to the town who were given guide maps to watch the artists at work at a variety of locations.

A vintage bus was laid on to take visitors from the town centre to Gawthorpe Hall where creative workshops were held throughout the day.