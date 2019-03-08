Win Two Tickets to The Gin Society Festival

Burnley Mechanics, Friday 10 & Saturday 11 May 2019

Pure Gin Delight! Enjoy a true Gin Festival, featuring 120 listed gins, plus a selection of new and local gins to enhance your experience.

- Free Gin! A voucher for your first Gin & Tonic

- Your own Copa Glass to take home

- The Gin Society booklet

- 3 exclusive gin bars: world, British and fruit gins

- Tasters and Masterclasses from Distillers and industry experts

- Cocktail Bar with a selection of Rum and Prosecco

- Live entertainment

- Street food and snacks to purchase separately

- Festival Gin Shop

- Environment friendly festival: biodegradable straws, glass and cardboard recycling.

Join us for an unforgettable Gin Experience

www.theginsociety.bar

HOW TO ENTER: To have the chance to win, simply answer this question:

Q: What is the main botanical in Gin?

Email your answer, with Gin in the subject field, to competitions@eastlancsnews.co.uk, adding your name, address and telephone number.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday March 12 2019.

