Win tickets to the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne

With the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival just a matter of weeks away organisers are offering readers a chance to attend the event for free.

One pair of tickets for the Friday evening are up for grabs giving potential winners the opportunity to watch the likes of Rufus Black, Paul Lamb and The King Snakes or Geoff Achison and The UK Souldiggers at The Muni or The Hippodrome.

All readers have to do is click here and name one of the acts performing at the festival.

The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 23rd – 25th with this year's festival marking the 30-year anniversary –​ and the third year in which Colne Town Council has organised and managed the event.

The festival takes place in numerous town centre venues, Colne and Nelson Rugby Club (which also doubles-up as the festival campsite), plus many more restaurants and bars.

An estimated ​15​,000 – 20​,000 people attended both the 2017 and 2018 festivals.

For the full lineup, go to www.bluesfestival.co.uk

