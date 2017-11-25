Win tickets to see this Christmas family classic

The iconic film Home Alone is a "must see" every Christmas.

The heartwarming, endearing and funny tale of how bratty eight-year-old Kevin, played by Macauley Culkin, gets mistakenly left behind at home when his family leave for the airport to spend Christmas in Paris, has been delighting audiences since 1990.

When Kevin wakes to find his entire family gone he is delighted at first, but his excitement soon fades when he realises that two conmen, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, plan to rob the family home.

So it is down to Kevin to do all he can to stop them, all on his own.

Burnley's Reel Cinema is staging a special screening of the classic on Saturday, December 9th.

And we have teamed up with Reel to offer you the chance to win a family ticket to see this family classic.

All you have to do to stand a chance of winning is answer the following question: Where does Kevin's family plan to spend Christmas?

Email your answer to john.deehan@jpress.co.uk no later than Friday, December 1st.