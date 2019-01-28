Win tickets to see the X-Factor Live Show 2019

The X Factor’s eight quarter-final acts are set to star in The X Factor Live Tour 2019 and we have three pairs of tickets to give away.



Winner Dalton Harris along with Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia and Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, ShanAko and Bella Penfold will all be performing at the nationwide shows.

All eight X Factors quarter-final acts will be performing on the Live Tour 2019

The tour – with each concert to be hosted by presenter Becca Dudley – kicks off in Nottingham on February 15th. It will travel across the UK and Ireland, visiting Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

And we are offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to either the Leeds (First Direct Arena, Saturday, February 16th), Liverpool (Echo Arena, Friday, March 1st) or Manchester (Manchester Arena, Sunday, March 3rd) show. The Manchester Arena show is a matinee performance.

To be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs, click here and specify which show you would like to attend.

The X Factor Tour has been seen by more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought by visiting www.gigsandtours.com