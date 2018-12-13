Win a bay for your sleigh with free parking in Burnley

‘Tis the season for giving and Burnley's Charter Walk Shopping Centre has launched a 'Random Act of Kindness' campaign offering lucky shoppers the chance to park for free this December.

In the run up to Christmas the shopping centre staff are handing out free car parking passes to its loyal shoppers. Not only to spread festive cheer but following in the footsteps of the centres ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ policy, which entails the centre staff to go above and beyond for their customers.

The policy consists of numerous aspects, from whether it’s a parent with several children in tow and it looks like they are in need of a helping hand, or the elderly, who may could do with just a few minutes to chat – all with the intention of making a difference and injecting kindness into their day.

Debbie Hernon, Charter Walk Shopping Centre’s Centre Manager, said: “The team at Charter Walk Shopping Centre constantly strive to make our shoppers lives easier. We live by the motto of ‘treat others how you would like to be treated’ and continuously source opportunities to make someone’s day a little bit easier and better.”