Who doesn't love a games room?: 18-room stunning Colne mansion yours for £750,000

We all fancy ourselves as Ronnie O'Sullivan out on a night out near a pool table. Bit of chalk here, eyeing up a shot there: we love it. It's a part of British culture. But what if I were to tell you that there's a certain home in Colne who's biggest room is a ready-made games room just waiting for you to work on those top-spinners and screw-backs. And it's only £750,000.

Spread across an impressive 18 rooms, this four-bedroom stunner of a property is only young having been built in 1990 and has an air of detached class that even The Rocket would concede was pretty cool, with everything from the landscaped gardens and the L-shaped wrap-around conservatory making this slice of East Lancashire very pleasant indeed.

Up the spotless herringbone paved drive - complete with extensive external lighting, naturally - and through the home's entrance, and you're immediately drawn to the property's vast kitchen. Designed and manufactured locally, the entire room, from the granite worktops to the central isle unit with in-built wine cooler, is clean-cut and begging for a bit of Michelin-star cheffing.

Explore a little deeping into the house and you'll find not only a dining room and a cosy sitting room with its own recessed composite marble fireplace, but one of the nicer conservatories you'll ever see. Locked onto the home in a L-shape, it offers expansive views of the lush garden and of the homes Indian stone sun terrace and large garden pond. Roll on summer, although roll on winter, too: it has underfloor heating.

A study and a massive garage make up the rest of the downstairs offerings, while upstairs, three regular bedrooms (although "regular" is a decidedly under-selling adjective) can't help but be upstaged by the master, with its en suite with double step-in Jacuzzi shower cubicle and dreamy twin basins.

The home's true secret, however, lies above the garage. Accessible only via the circuitous route up its own staircase is the home's annex-cum-games room. Putting the concept of cavernous back into the idea of a man-cave, the games room is - like all other rooms in the house, really - very big indeed. Grab a cue and let's have a go at a 147.

For more information, head to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/48659003?search_identifier=11d8414d3edc22258fc0f145bbc01683