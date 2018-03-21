WHITE EASTER: Will the 'Beast of Easter' hit Lancashire?

Temperatures have been rising following recent cold snaps but latest forecasts are warning northerners to brace themselves for yet more cold weather.

Temperatures over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend are expected to plummet with snow possibly falling in the north, forecasters have said.

Bank holiday revellers are warned to have their big coats at the ready, as long range forecasts issued by the Met Office predict colder than average temperatures to hit.

Forecasters warned that overnight frosts are expected to prevail with a chance of snow and hail affecting parts of the country.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "The Easter weekend is still too far away to be confident with any details.

"The most likely scenario currently is a spell of colder than average weather, with increased likelihood of overnight frosts, and a greater than normal chance of snow, especially in the north."

Weather forecasters the Weather Outlook said: "The north is expected to have quite cold weather during much of this period but milder spells are more likely in the south.

"Nighttime frosts continue with above average frequency in all regions. In the north further spells of rain and snow are expected."