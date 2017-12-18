Which classic films are on your wish list?

Christmas would just not be Christmas without everyone sitting down to watch the classic family film Home Alone.



The iconic film starring Macaulay Culkin, the boy who gets left behind by mistake when his family fly out to Paris for Christmas, is now almost 30 years old but still ranks as one of the best festive feelgood films ever.

And it was the first one to launch a series of special screenings of popular films at Burnley's Reel Cinema.

Adults and children packed into the cinema to watch the special screening of the film where eight-year-old Kevin, played by Culkin, loves the freedom of being at home on his own until he has to deal with two bungling burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

The special screenings of iconic films could become a regular feature at Reel if there is enough support so we are conducting a poll to find out which ones you would like to see.

The top six in the running are Goonies, The Never Ending Story, ET, The Wizard of Oz, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Labyrinth