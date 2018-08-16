What will the weather bring for Lancashire over the next few days?

Weather experts are predicting a mixed bag of weather over the next few days for Lancashire.

On Thursday, the Met Office predicts that the early morning rain in Lancashire is expected to clear leading to a brighter sunnier day with scattered showers and a light breeze.

Overnight many areas will remain clear although some showers are expected. It is expected to turn cooler in rural areas with minimum temperatures at around 10 °C.

Forecasters say that Friday is expected to be bright at first but turning cloudier and windier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading in through late morning.

This will turn heavier and more persistent through the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be around 20 °C.

Saturday will bring drier weather with Sunday turning wetter and windier with heavy rain possible at first.