Wedding day rained on? Holiday cancelled? Barbecue a washout? Compensation could be on way for Burnley people whose plans were destroyed by unpredictable British climate

Was your wedding day ruined by this summer's unpredictable weather?

Or did a festival you spent months planning and saving for get called off due to the rain?

Maybe a special family event planned for outside was a total washout?

According to research North West Residents have lost hundreds of pounds this season as 2019’s ‘Sun-predictable Summer’ has taken its toll, laying waste to our best laid plans and causing increased expenditure on weather-related items.

A report commissioned by fair online casino PlayOJO revealed the economic impact of the weather on 2,000 Brits, as well as gathering their more emotive thoughts on the unpredictable summer.

Financially, as some festivalgoers will attest, 51% of North West residents have lost money as a result of weather affected cancellations and worse still, almost a quarter of North West residents (23%) admitted to losing over £100 as a result.

The report was commissioned to launch PlayOJO’s ‘Winning in the Rain’ campaign – designed to compensate people who have had days ruined by the weather.

The campaign has seen PlayOJO partner with Love Island and Reality TV personalities Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, two celebrities who are well accustomed to good weather having spent eight sunny weeks in Mallorca – but also are partial to having it destroy their social events, even very nearly their very own wedding!

Alex said: "The wet weather this year has been so unpredictable, Liv and I can’t plan what we want to do this summer without the weather having a real impact, it’s been so frustrating.

“Although you’ll know us best for living in the sun, we’ve actually been really unlucky with the weather.

"Our wedding, and even a trip to Barbados has been met with rain. That’s why we’ve teamed up with PlayOJO to help to give back to others who have had their plans rained on this summer.”

Research shows that nearly a quarter (23%) of North West residents have had to cancel holidays both home and abroad due to the poor weather affecting their travel plans.

For most North West people (41%), the cancellation of planned events was the biggest reason for the loss of money. The most cancelled event this summer were barbecues and garden parties with over a third of people (34%) having to rearrange, birthdays (14%) and, sporting events (12%) were also events that fell apart due to poor weather.

The report also suggests that North West residents are not just suffering financially, but our relationships and well-being are also negatively impacted by the weather.

Nearly three-quarters of people from the North West (73%) agreed that poor weather has a drastic effect on their mood with a further 46% noticing an increase in arguments with friends, family, or partners when the weather is bad.

So whether your wedding day was rained on, your holiday was cancelled or your barbecue got soaked – PlayOJO wants to hear from you.

Simply visit https://www.facebook.com/PlayOJO/ or post on Twitter/Instagram with #WinningInTheRain to tell your story of how bad weather ruined your day and PlayOJO will look to creatively compensate those stories most in need of a fix.