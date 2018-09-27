Wedding anniversary tragedy for grandfather blown over in Storm Ali

A loving husband, father and grandfather died after he was blown over during the recent Storm Ali while celebrating his emerald wedding anniversary.

Regular church-goer Mr Jim Tattersall (85) was in Llandudno with his wife of 55 years Ann on September 19th when they were both knocked over by a gust of wind.

Tragically, Jim never recovered from the head injury he suffered and died in hospital the following day.

The devoted couple, who had lived all their married life in Brierfield, are well known throughout Burnley and Nelson.

Born and brought up in Ightenhill Park Lane, Burnley, Jim was the longest serving member of the Nelson Arion Choir where he sang for 43 years. He leaves daughters Gail and Alison and four grandchildren.

Alison revealed he had been to choir practice just a few days before the accident and was a regular at St Luke's Church in Brierfield.

She said: "Mum and dad loved visiting the Llandudno area and were there to celebrate their emerald wedding anniversary. Mum is devastated about dad's death but she is an old-fashioned Lancashire lady and getting on with it. She is very brave.

"Dad was devoted to his family, church and choir. His four grandchildren Sam, Joe, Megan and Max were the light of his life. He was very outgoing and opinionated, but just loved to have a laugh with people. He will be sadly missed by many."

Mr Tattersall attended the former Towneley Technical School before working for Smith and Nephew in Brierfield.

Ann (79) who said the couple had been having a lovely time celebrating their special anniversary, thanked all those who came to their aid following the fall.

She said: "We both love Llandudno, and have been coming here since our two girls were small.

"We loved walking around the town and along the promenade. We were both having a lovely time to celebrate our 55th wedding anniversary.

"Everybody was fantastic. The staff at Barclays bank brought out a chair and some blankets, and two police officers managed to stem the blood from Jim's head injury.

"I was told later that, if they hadn't done that, he wouldn't have made it to the hospital alive. But I'd especially like to thank from the bottom of my heart a farmer who was dressed in only trousers and a T-shirt, who sat with me and protected me from people who were staring."

Mr Tattersall's funeral will be held on Monday at 2-30pm in St Luke's Church in Brierfield.