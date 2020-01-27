Yellow weather warning issued for 'wintry showers and ice' in parts of Lancashire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and wintry showers across parts of Lancashire.



The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures set to drop in parts of Lancashire.

Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning. (Credit: Met Office)

The warning is in place from 7pm today (Monday, January 27) until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 28) and covers parts of Lancashire including Blackburn, Burnley, Bacup, Clitheroe and Rossendale.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leading to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.

"Some snow is also possible, but mostly restricted to high ground above 200 metres where a few centimetres may settle."

A Met Office yellow warning means "be aware," with severe weather conditions likely.

Blackburn, Burnley, Bacup, Clitheroe and Rossendale are expected to be hit by icy showers. (Credit: Met Office)

The public are urged to plan ahead for possible travel delays.

Forecasters have warned of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The weather experts have also warned of travel disruptions due to icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.