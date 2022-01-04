Yellow weather warning for ice issued for Lancashire as temperatures drop

Residents in Lancashire were warned to be careful after icy conditions were predicted to form across Lancashire on Tuesday morning (January 4).

A yellow weather warning for ice which covered most of the county, excluding parts of Blackpool and West Lancashire, was issued by the Met Office.

The warning, active between 2am and 11am today (January 4), with the weather experts warming injuries from slips and falls were possible.

Motorists were also advised to be careful as icy patches could form on untreated roads.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Following overnight rainfall surface temperatures are now dropping with icy stretches expected to form."

After a mild start to the New Year, max temperatures of just 4C were predicted in Preston on Tuesday, with a low of 1C at 10am.

The warning come after snow was predicted to fall on higher ground as the weather turned colder.

So, what can we expect the weather to be like across the county over the next few days?

Here is what the Met Office said:

Today:

Today will be generally dry, bright and breezy with plenty of sunshine.

There's an outside chance of a wintry flurry during the afternoon, most likely across Merseyside and Cheshire.

Feeling much colder than recently. Maximum temperature 6C.

Tonight:

Wintry flurries continuing overnight across Merseyside, south Lancashire and Cheshire.

However most places staying dry with long clear periods.

Remaining breezy and cold, with a frost developing in sheltered areas. Minimum temperature -3C.

Wednesday:

Most places will once again be dry and sunny and it will feel cold.

There remains a risk of wintry showers across Merseyside and Cheshire but these largely fading away.

Maximum temperature 6C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Becoming briefly milder on Thursday with strong winds, rain and hill snow arriving.

Colder again on Friday with blustery wintry showers.

Windy and milder on Saturday with periods of rain.

