Forecasts predict icy patches will form on some untreated roads and pavements on Monday evening (December 26), “leading to a greater chance of injuries or accidents”.

Patchy snow is also expected on higher routes, with accumulations of 1-2cm possible, “making for somewhat difficult driving conditions”.

A yellow weather warning for ice – which covers Longridge, Lancaster, Blackburn, Darwen, Burnley and parts of Preston - was subsequently issued by the Met Office.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Boxing Day until 10am on Tuesday (December 27).

“Wintry showers will continue through this evening but as skies clear, patchy ice is expected to develop on some untreated surfaces,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

“Cloud and rain will arrive from the west through Tuesday morning with temperatures starting to rise.

Wintry showers are expected to hit parts of Lancashire, bringing a risk of ice (Credit: Nikola Tomašić)