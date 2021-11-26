Weather warning across Burnley Pendle and Ribble Valley as Storm Arwen moves in

Lancashire County Council' s highways teams are well prepared to keep the county moving and respond to any impacts as a result of the storm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds from 9pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow evening, along with the possibility of some sleet and snow over higher ground.

The storm brings the potential for disruption to travel as a result of storm debris, and the risk of damage to property. People are also warned of the possible risk to themselves due to flying debris and to take particular care along the coast due to the likelihood of large waves.

Weather forecasters have predicted sleet and snow on and strong winds with the arrival of Storm Arwen this evening

The county council's highway teams are on standby to deal with whatever the weather brings, whether there's a need to remove downed trees, or close roads until hazards can be safely dealt with.

The council's 45-strong frontline gritter fleet is also ready to treat the roads ahead of any wintry fronts, and highways staff will be keeping a close eye on the localised forecasts they receive as the weather picture develops over the weekend.

People should report any urgent problems on the roads caused by the storm which do not require an emergency response to local police by calling 101, so they can pass any issues onto highway teams as necessary.

County Coun. Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Our highways teams are as prepared as they can be for whatever Storm Arwen brings, whether that be dealing with fallen trees, making roads safe due to risks posed by damaged structures, or gritting the roads if we do also get any wintry weather along with the high winds.

"This is the first really stormy weather we've seen this winter, and while I hope that Lancashire won't be too badly affected, it's always best to be prepared and I'd ask everyone to stay safe, keep an eye on the forecast and consider their travel plans in light of the weather warning.

"This early winter storm is also a good reminder to think about anything you need to do to prepare as the weather becomes colder, whether that's making sure you've got salt for de-icing paths around your home, or checking that vulnerable friends or relatives have got everything they need to stay warm and well."