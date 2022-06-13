According to the Met Office, today will start off largely cloudy with a few spots of rain or drizzle over the hills. It will be drier in the afternoon but still cloudy. Maximum temperature 14 °C.
Tomorrow (Tuesday), will be similar to today with partly cloudy skies to start the day but it looks like it’s going to be a sunny evening from 6pm onwards with a high of 18 °C.
Wednesday will be largely cloudy but sunny spells are expected in the evening with clear skies and a maximum temperature of 19 °C.
Thursday will see highs of 20 °C but clouds will blot out most of the sunshine. Friday will be a lot clearer with sunny spells expected as early as 10am and highs of 24 °C in the late afternoon.
The weekend will be more cloudy and wet however, though some sunny spells are expected on Sunday.