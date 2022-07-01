In Burnley, July 12 is the day when the mercury is forecast to rise to around 24 degrees, while temperatures in London and the south are set to reach up to 30C.

By Friday, July 15, temperatures are expected to reach 27 degrees locally and a blisteringly hot 34C in the south.

According to weather forecaster WXCharts, the warm weather will be caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores, which will start to affect the UK from next week.

The sun will make a welcome return in July

Next week is likely to be dry but cloudy for many, although outbreaks of rain are possible in western areas, with strong winds in the northwest. Sunny spells most likely in the south. A good deal of dry and settled weather is likely for Wednesday and Thursday.