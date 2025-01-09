Warning for walkers to stay away from edge of Pendle Hill from Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue team after ice cornice forms
The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue team sent out the alert after a former volunteer spotted a substantial cornice had formed across the face of the hill on the steps and miners track side towards Barley.
Cornices are formed ledges of snow which, over time, build to create a ‘false’ edge which you may not be aware of. Walking on it could result in the cornice giving way, resulting in a fall and possible injury. Volunteer and press officer Andy Bradshaw said: “Cornices happen on Pendle in the snow more often than not when it’s heavy snow.
"The mixture of wind direction, put with the amount of snowfall causes it to develop. This year it’s significant across the biggest part of the face of Pendle and the biggest concern is its stability and people’s awareness to stay well away from the edge for fear of collapse or worse, falling through it and causing serious injury.”
Andy said that while they cannot stop people from walking up Pendle he warned that as rain begins to fall in the coming days, along with freezing temperatures, the cornice will become heavier and unstable and there will be little or no warning when it will collapse.
Andy said: “Respect it and take pics but keep yourself and loved ones safe above all without taking risks.”
