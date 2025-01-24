Storm Éowyn: Burnley residents warned about the risk of falling trees and branches
Examples of excessive winds uprooting trees include a vehicle being hit by one in William Thompson Car Park. Some parks and woodlands may be temporarily closed during the storm.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the whole of Lancashire, with gusts of up to 60mph hitting the area until midnight tomorrow.
The storm has been fuelled by an exceptionally strong jet stream over the North Atlantic. Meteorologists are warning of a “danger to life” in some parts of the UK.
The council also advises people to check their road and rail routes for delays and road closures, and to ensure any lose items outside their homes, such as bins and garden furniture, are brought inside or properly secured.
Damage to overhead electricity lines is likely, and any issues should be reported to Electricity North West immediately by calling 105.
