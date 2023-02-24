Snow forecast for Lancashire - this is when the Met Office predicts it could fall

According to the Met Office's long-range weather forecast from February 28 to March 9, Tuesday is expected to be mostly settled across the country, although brisk winds are anticipated in southern regions with a possibility of a few wintry showers. Northern areas will experience milder weather.

For the remainder of the week, high pressure will dominate the UK, leading to dry conditions for most parts of the country, although showers are possible in southern and eastern areas with a small chance of wintry showers in southern regions. As the period progresses, high pressure is likely to move northwards, increasing the chance of colder northerly winds across the UK and an increased chance of snow showers in many eastern and northern regions.

Between March 10 and March 24, spells of rain or snow are more likely, with a low possibility of disruptive wintry episodes.

The start of Spring may see some snow fall in Lancashire

When does Spring begin?

Spring begins in March and ends in May, and it's usually noticeable as the days become longer and warmer. The weather in spring can be calm and dry, but there can be significant temperature differences between day and night as the ground hasn't had a chance to accumulate heat from the sun.

When does Summer begin?

Summer in the UK begins in June and ends in August, and it's the hottest season with the sunniest days. Although summer can be the driest season, rainfall varies significantly in these months.

Are we in for another scorching summer in 2023?