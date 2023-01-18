More snow and ice set to hit Lancashire as Met Office issues new 24-hour weather warning

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice – which covers Preston, Chorley, Burnley and Clitheroe – has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning will be in place from midday on Wednesday, January 18 until midday on Thursday, January 19.

Forecasters predict showers could fall as a mix of rain and hail near coasts, with snow and sleet falling inland at times overnight.

This could lead to “temporary snow accumulations at low levels,” but “ice will be the main hazard” for most areas included in the warning.

Higher ground could see accumulations of up to 5cm of snow, leading to the chance of injuries from slips and falls.

Ice may also affect roads and railways, leading to longer journey times by car, bus and train.

Snow, sleet and ice are set to cause further disruption in Lancashire (Credit: Courtney Chestnut)

Icy patches could also form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The warning does not cover Blackpool, Fleetwood or Lancaster.

The outlook for the rest of the week:

- Thursday, January 19:

Another cold and frosty start. Mostly cloudy for a time with wintry showers, although tending to become drier and brighter through the day. Chilly, and a little breezy at times. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

- Outlook for Friday (January 20) to Sunday (January 22):