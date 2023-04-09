News you can trust since 1877
Lancashire prepares for strong winds as Met Office issues yellow weather warning: How to stay safe near the coast during a storm

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts – strong winds and rain is set to hit Lancashire this week with the Met Office issuing a 14-hour weather warning.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read

The alert is in place from 3pm on Tuesday April 11 until 5am the following day, and covers most of the North West including Lancashire. A period of strong winds is likely to cause disruption across the region.

What is the Met Office weather warning?

A developing area of low pressure running north through the Irish Sea is likely to bring a spell of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, to parts of central and western England, Wales, southwest Scotland and the east of Northern Ireland. Gusts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and perhaps in excess of 60 mph for a time around some Irish Sea coastal areas.

Yellow weather warning for Lancashire. Source: Met OfficeYellow weather warning for Lancashire. Source: Met Office
Yellow weather warning for Lancashire. Source: Met Office
What to expect during the yellow alert

There’s likely to be some disruption to roads and travel, so prepare for longer journey times. Do not drive unless your journey is really necessary

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Expect spray and/or large waves along the coast.

How can I keep safe during strong winds along the coast?

  • If you’re near the sea front you should take extra care during windy weather. Keep safe by following these simple steps:
  • Check the forecasts and tides in your local area here
  • Beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.
  • Take care if walking near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead.
  • In an emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
