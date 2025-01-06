Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gritting crews are continuing their efforts to make Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley roads safe.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place in the area.

Overnight saw freezing temperatures and Lancashire County Council’s gritting teams were out in the early hours to keep priority roads safe and open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows several days of activity to prepare for the snow and ice.

Lancashire County Council gritters ready to tackle the snow and ice.

The county council has a fleet of 45 gritters it can call upon, and includes two new specialist vehicles called Unimogs that are equipped with a motorised plough.

The current advice is do not travel unless necessary. A number of schools have remained closed and will contact parents to update them on when they will reopen.

Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "Our teams have been working around the clock to make Lancashire's roads safe for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we're doing everything we can, it simply isn't possible to treat every one of the 4000+ miles of road we maintain as a council.

"Our focus has instead been on keeping our priority routes open and moving, and once they are done, we can move onto our secondary routes.

"Despite our best efforts, conditions may still be difficult so don't travel unless necessary and consider your travel plans over the coming days.

"As the ice thaws out, it's possible that some areas may see localised flooding and if that happens, we will be ready to respond as we have done throughout the New Year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stay vigilant and if you are faced with an emergency then contact the emergency services.

"Lastly, I'd like to give a huge thanks to our highways teams and our partners for their efforts in responding to the extreme weather over the Christmas and New Year period."

Lancashire's Director of Public Health has also issued some advice.

He's asking people to look out for friends and family who might be vulnerable to colder temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health, Lancashire County Council, said: "Cold weather can have serious consequences on health, so it's really important we look out for one another.

"Older people, young children and those with certain long-term health conditions may be particularly at risk.

"If it is safe to do so, people can also visit your local library, which is part of a network of warm, safe and welcoming spaces to support residents during the winter months."

To find your nearest warm space visit: Warm Spaces In Lancashire.

For more information about flooding, visit The Flood Hub.

For more information about staying safe this winter, visit lancashire.gov.uk/winter

Follow Lancashire County Council on Facebook and X for the latest updates.