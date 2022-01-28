Lancashire braced for winds of up to 80mph as Storm Malik heads to the UK

Travel disruption, dangerous waves and power cuts may hit Lancashire on Sunday night (January 30) after strong winds were predicted to hit the county.

The strongest wind gusts - which could reach up to around 80mph - will mainly occur around exposed coasts and hills.

Inland areas can expect winds of around 50-60mph, but a "small chance" of gusts of up to 70mph were predicted.

The yellow weather warning covers all of Lancashire and will be in place from 6pm on Sunday (January 30) until midday on Monday (January 31).

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "On Sunday evening a spell of strong northwesterly winds is likely to develop across western Scotland, and then progress southeastwards eventually easing away from the North Sea coastlines during Monday morning.

"The strongest wind gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time.

Winds of up to 80mph have been predicted to hit Lancashire this weekend (Credit: Dave Nelson)

"In addition, there is a small chance that a very limited part of the area could see a short period of more damaging gusts, that could reach 60-70mph inland, and 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills."

Here's what the Met Office said to expect:

- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

- Some roads and bridges may close

Electricity North West said they were putting plans in place to monitor the network

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

