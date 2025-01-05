Gritting teams out overnight in Burnley after heavy snowfall across the town
Teams worked for 13 hours, treating major routes twice with salt, but the snow is expected to lie on the roads until traffic levels increase throughout the day.
Teams have been patrolling with snow ploughs fitted ready to deal with any issues and a warning has been issued for anyone who has to travel today to take it very slowly and only go out if the trip is essential. This afternoon should see snow gradually change to sleet and then rain for most areas later in the day. The rain will be heavy at times in the evening.
Tonight will see spells of heavy rain move off to the southeast overnight, possibly ending as some wet snow. The rest of the night will be cloudy with just the odd wintry shower.
