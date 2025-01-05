Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gritters were out overnight across Burnley as heavy snow fell across the town and large parts of the county.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams worked for 13 hours, treating major routes twice with salt, but the snow is expected to lie on the roads until traffic levels increase throughout the day.

Teams have been patrolling with snow ploughs fitted ready to deal with any issues and a warning has been issued for anyone who has to travel today to take it very slowly and only go out if the trip is essential. This afternoon should see snow gradually change to sleet and then rain for most areas later in the day. The rain will be heavy at times in the evening.

Tonight will see spells of heavy rain move off to the southeast overnight, possibly ending as some wet snow. The rest of the night will be cloudy with just the odd wintry shower.