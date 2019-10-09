Flooding expected across North West as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to the North West as heavy rain is set to hit.

The weather warning is in place from 12am to 6pm on Friday (11 Oct).

The Met Office said, “Heavy rainfall may bring some localised flooding across parts of Wales, central and northern England on Friday.”

A band of rain is set to arrive across parts of Wales, central and northern England during the early hours of Friday. It will then remain slow moving through much of the day.

Within this area 15 to 30mm of rainfall is expected widely and 50 to 70mm may occur across high ground of western Wales and potentially the Pennines.

The band of rain will clear to the southeast by Friday evening.

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Friday (11 Oct) to Sunday (13 Oct) explains that “Friday will be cloudy with some spells of rain but winds will ease throughout the day. The weekend will remain unsettled with persistent and heavy rain at times.”

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Sunday 13 October to Tuesday 22 October adds that “the unsettled theme looks set to continue throughout the period with rain or showers at times.

“Despite this, there should be some brief interludes of more settled periods, with spells of sunshine by day. It will often be windy, particularly in the north and west of the country, with the threat of gales in places.”