Flood warnings and alerts put in place across Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
More heavy rain is set to batter Lancashire on Friday evening (October 6), prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for rain.
The warning – which covers most of Lancashire – will be in place from 1pm until 3am on Saturday (October 7).
The warning does not cover all of Blackpool, but it does include Lytham, Little Thornton, Poulton-le-Fylde and Kirkham.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times especially over high ground, are expected this afternoon and evening before clearing northwards overnight.
“Some places may see a further 20-30mm.”
Forecasters warned flooding is likely, and bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer.
The Environment Agency has also issued five flood warnings (flooding is expected) and six alerts (flooding is possible):
Flood warnings – flooding is expected
- River Ribble at Walton-le-Dale, area from Fishwick Bottoms to Railway Bridge
Properties on the South bank of the Ribble between the Darwen Confluence and the Railway Bridge and on the North bank upstream of Walton Bridge.
- Ribble at Samlesbury, around Brockholes Reserve and Lower Brockholes Quarry
Brockholes Reserve and businesses based at Lower Brockholes Quarry.
- River Ribble at Ribchester, area surrounding Blackburn Road
Higher Croft, Harwood House, Yew Tree Cottage, Beech House, Thorncroft, properties near Ease Barn Farm on Gallows Lane, and 19 to 22 Blackburn Road.
- Sefton Street Watercourse at Brierfield
Sefton Street Watercourse at Brierfield, Walter Street, Guilford Street, Holden Road, Quakers View.
- Walverden Water at Nelson
Properties in Nelson on and close to Riverside Business Park, Pendle Industrial Estate, Southfield Street, Brook Street, Sagar Street, Holme Street, Leeds Road, Pendle Community Hospital, Riverside Business Centre and Nelson and Colne College.
Flood alerts – flooding is possible
- Lower River Wyre
River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall.
- Upper River Wyre, Brock
Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown.
- Lower River Ribble and Darwen
River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.
- Lower River Lune and Conder
River Lune, Conder and Keer and other watercourses from Kirkby Lonsdale to Galgate including Gressingham, Carnforth, Hornby, Wray, Bentham and Lancaster.
- Upper River Ribble, Hodder
Rivers Ribble, Hodder and other watercourses, from Settle to Samlesbury including Clitheroe, Gisburn, Sawley, Waddington and Ribchester.
- River Calder in east Lancashire
Rivers Calder, Brun, Don and Pendlewater, from Laneshaw Bridge to the river Ribble including Trawden, Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Accrington and Whalley.