Flights cancelled, travel disruption and power cuts: Lancashire braced for winds of up to 80mph as Storm Malik heads to the UK

The cancellation of flights is one of the possible consequences of high winds hitting the county, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 3pm today (Saturday) courtesy of Storm Malik.

Travel disruption, dangerous waves and power cuts may hit Lancashire on Sunday night (January 30) after strong winds were predicted to hit the county.

The strongest wind gusts - which could reach up to around 80mph - will mainly occur around exposed coasts and hills.

Inland areas can expect winds of around 50-60mph, but a "small chance" of gusts of up to 70mph were predicted.

A further yellow weather warning covers all of Lancashire and will be in place from 6pm on Sunday (January 30) until midday on Monday (January 31).

Winds of up to 80mph have been predicted to hit Lancashire this weekend (Credit: Dave Nelson)

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground in the north. The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”

"On Sunday evening a spell of strong northwesterly winds is likely to develop across western Scotland, and then progress southeastwards eventually easing away from the North Sea coastlines during Monday morning.

"The strongest wind gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time.

"In addition, there is a small chance that a very limited part of the area could see a short period of more damaging gusts, that could reach 60-70mph inland, and 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills."

Electricity North West said they were putting plans in place to monitor the network

Here's what the Met Office said to expect:

- Possibility of flight cancellations

- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

- Some roads and bridges may close

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto susceptible sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

