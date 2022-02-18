Coastguard warns people to stay away from coast as Storm Eunice batters Lancashire

There have been multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children.

The Met Office has issued a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning and winds of 122mph have been recorded.

HM Coastguard Tactical Commander Ben Hambling said: “The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying. In these conditions all it takes is one wave.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scenes in Blackpool on Friday as Storm Eunice hit Lancashire.

PC Leah Roberts of Lancaster Police said: "As most of you will already know, an amber weather warning is in effect due to the high winds brought by Storm Eunice.

"This means that there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life and that damage to homes is likely.

"With Lancaster and Morecambe being so close to the coast, it is important to note that flooding may be likely, especially in areas such as Sandylands, Heysham, Sunderland Point, and any other coastal areas. It is also likley that some trees will be uprooted and branches may fall.