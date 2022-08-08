Fortunately we won’t see the same sweltering temperatures as we did in July, but it will be lovely and sunny – perfect weather for catching some rays in your back garden or local park.
Here’s the forecast for each day this week in Burnley:
Today (Monday) – Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees, peaking at around 1pm until 6pm.
Tuesday – From 6pm until 8pm it will be clear and sunny with temperatures reaching 22 degrees.
Wednesday – A bright and sunny day with the mercury hitting 25 degrees, 4pm being the hottest time of the day.
Thursday – A scorcher on Thursday with 27 degrees expected, again 4pm looks like being the hottest part of the day.
Friday – Very similar to Thursday with 27 degrees expected again – peak temperatures at 4pm.
Saturday – A clear and sunny 28 degree day with temperatures hotting up from 1pm until 8pm.
Sunday – The mercury will hit 27 degrees on Sunday on an another beautiful and sunny day.