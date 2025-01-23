Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley is bracing itself for some severe weather tomorrow with the arrival of Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for the whole of Lancashire, with gusts of up to 60mph on the way, from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow. The storm has been fuelled by an exceptionally strong jet stream over the North Atlantic. Meteorologists are warning of a 'danger to life' in some parts of the UK as the fifth named storm of the season arrives.

The main period of concern is from 7am to 4pm on Friday and the Met Office has highlighted concerns over a range of issues including falling trees, airborne debris, loose structures and large waves/spray along the coast/promenades Disruption to transport, including road, rail, air and sea transport from storm detritus such as falling trees and debris, and damaged overhead wires is also possible with power cuts too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the recent snow and ice, Burnley is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Eowyn tomorrow

Lancashire County Council's highways teams have increased their resource levels and will be on standby to deal with any concerns related to the storm and are urging people to work from home or avoid travelling where possible.

Tonight (Thursday) will become dry with some clear spells for a time. However, thick cloud will build back in during the early hours, bringing in a band of heavy rain and hill snow and it will be very windy. Tomorrow will be very windy with strong gusts and the risk of severe gales. The day will start cloudy and wet but the rain will soon clear, leaving cloudy skies and the odd isolated shower.

Forecasters have said Saturday will be dry and calm but overnight a band of rain will move in from the west and Sunday morning will see variable cloud and sunny spells.