19 readers' pics as Arctic blast covers Burnley in a blanket of snow and ice

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:31 GMT
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice hit Burnley this week. And while it may be an inconvenience, these weather conditions make for some fabulous photos.

Here is a selection of Burnley Express readers’ photos that capture the beauty of Burnley in the snow. Our photograper, Kelvin Lister-Stuttard, took a selection too so if you missed those please click HERE.

The Singing Ringing Tree

1. Readers' images of snowy Burnley this week

The Singing Ringing Tree Photo: Kate Musgrove

Towneley

2. Readers' images of snowy Burnley this week

Towneley Photo: Kate Musgrove

An overview of Burnley

3. Readers' images of snowy Burnley this week

An overview of Burnley Photo: Kate Musgrove

Cant Clough Reservoir

4. Readers' images of snowy Burnley this week

Cant Clough Reservoir Photo: Keith Rawson

