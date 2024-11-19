And photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to capture these amazing images.
1. Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Snowfall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.