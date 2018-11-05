Wear It Pink! Burnley primary raises over £300 for breast cancer charity

A Burnley primary school have raised an amazing total of over £300 for Breast Cancer Now with their Wear It Pink! fundraiser.



Doing their part to contribute to vital breast cancer research, pupils and staff at Reedley Primary School took part in the Wear It Pink! day on October 19th to raise for Breast Cancer Now, the UK's leading breast cancer research charity.

"It was great to see everyone participate and Team Reedley looked fantastic," said a school representative with the fundraising total having hit an impressive £330 via children and staff each donating £1 to wear as many pink garments as possible on the day.