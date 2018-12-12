Ways to increase physical activity in Burnley are being looked at

A five-year vision to increase physical activity in Burnley has been approved by councillors.



Burnley Council’s Executive was told that more than 40% of adults in the borough are not sufficiently active which contributes to two-thirds of adults being classed as overweight or obese.

Almost one-in-four children in Pennine Lancashire are classed as obese when they reach secondary school age.

The Executive approved the Burnley Physical Activity and Sport Strategy 2018-23 when it met last night.

The strategy’s actions will be further developed by individual organisations and the overall action plan will be overseen and developed by the Burnley Health and

Wellbeing Partnership, including Burnley Leisure which runs a wide range of sport and physical activity initiatives in the borough.

“Together an Active Burnley” will be formally launched early next year.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s Executive member for housing and leisure, said: “It’s worrying to see the high levels of physical inactivity in our borough, particularly among children and young people and this is something we need to tackle if we want to avoid problems in the future.

“The good news is the majority of adults want to do more sport and physical activity. The challenge is to find out what’s stopping them and helping people of all ages and abilities become more active in a way that best suits their lifestyle.”

Burnley Leisure chief executive Gerard Vinton said: “The lack of physical activity among children and adults is a national problem that poses a serious and growing danger to our society. We need to address the issues that are preventing people of all ages from getting out and doing more activities and sports.

“We’re fortunate in our borough that we have access to wonderful parks and countryside on our doorstep that we can all use for free, and a good range of facilities that offer a wide range of sports and activities. We need to find ways of encouraging people to get out more and use them so they can lose weight and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.”