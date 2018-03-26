Warning after thieves pose as police to trick elderly into handing over cash

A warning has been issued against bogus callers who are duping elderly and vulnerable people into handing over cash by pretending to be police officers.



The scammers operate by posting a note to the homes of the elderly pretending to be from a police officer based in Burnley.

The victim is asked to ring a mobile number on the note but when they do there is no answer.

The victim is then called back by a male claiming to be the police who then informs they believe they have been the victim of a crime and they offer crime prevention advice.

The victim is then advised not to keep money in the house and that police will collect it for safe keeping

A short time later a person knocks on door and states they have been sent to collect it and the victim hands over the money.

Police have issued a description of the suspect involved in the fraud who is a young white male in his teens

A police spokesman said: "We would ask that the public be vigilant and help protect those who are vulnerable to these types of offences."

Anyone who has information regarding the offences is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference EG1802244

or email PC 2559 Sarchet at Pendle Local Policing Team at 2559@lancashire.pnn.police.uk